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Drones attack industrial areas in Russia's Stavropol region, governor says

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May 20 - Industrial areas around Nevinnomyssk in Russia's southern Stavropol region are under drone attack, Governor Vladimir Vladimirov said on Telegram.

He provided no other details. The area is home to Nevinnomyssky Azot, a large chemical plant, which has been a target of drone attacks from Ukraine before.

In Ukraine, five people were injured after Russia hit the southeastern city of Dnipro, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on Telegram. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.