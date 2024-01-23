Drones are hit and miss for Ukrainian soldiers

DONETSK REGION, UKRAINE - A Ukrainian soldier near the front line looks into video goggles and clutches a control set in both hands as he guides a drone during the war against Russia.

The soldier, who goes by the call sign Sam, looks up and complains: "There's no video".

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, have become vital for Ukraine's military since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. Hundreds can buzz over Russian positions in eastern and southern Ukraine at any one time.

But many of them are hastily and cheaply assembled by volunteers, and the lack of quality is affecting Ukraine's ability to survey and attack Russian positions.

At an undisclosed location along the eastern front line in the Donetsk region, soldiers in the Raroh squadron said they would rather have 10 well-made devices than 50 less reliable ones.

"Most common problems are problems with the video link and with the control link," Mr Sam said during a recent visit by Reuters.

He added: "And most of them are because of low-quality parts that are used very often to make the drones even cheaper".

Some of the drone operators called for UAVs to be tested before they are used in battle.

"We must test drones supplied by new producers or made by a civilian," said one operator who goes by the call sign Fest.

"In addition to losing the drone itself, we can lose ammunition which is not cheap."

Another, who uses the call sign Pit, said drones should conform to standards so that operators know in advance how the device they are asked to operate will work.

He said: "You work a lot and have to do flight after flight while drones differ a lot. One has different controllers, another different settings, and so on.

"When under pressure, it happens that you miss a detail and it leads to missing a target."