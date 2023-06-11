Drone-wielding 'Santa' saves Ukraine family from flood

KHERSON, Ukraine - Kateryna Krupich and her two children climbed into the attic of a three-storey house, watching with horror as waters from a destroyed dam in southern Ukraine swallowed up the floors below them.

The family was stranded under the rooftop of a neighbour’s house on a heavily-flooded island near the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky without food and drinking water for almost 24 hours.

With most of the house engulfed by floodwaters, they were running out of hope when they heard the buzz of a drone overhead.

Recounting her ordeal through her tears, 40-year-old Mrs Krupich told AFP she realised it was a Ukrainian drone.

The desperate mother leant out of the window and raised both hands in a prayer gesture.

“I show them that there’s three of us here, and we have nothing to eat or drink. Please help,” she said.

The drone flew back and forth several times, delivering food supplies – and a message taped to a plastic bottle.

“Hang in there. No panic. You will be evacuated. Santa,” the note said.

Mrs Krupich broke down in tears when she read the note.

“I’ve decided to keep it to remember what we have been through,” she said in the city of Kherson after she, her 12-year-old son and four-year-old daughter were evacuated.

“This is what we needed at the time.”

‘I saw Russians flee’

The family was rescued by a Ukrainian team on Wednesday evening.

The video of Krupich pleading for help – made by the Ukrainian border guard service – went viral on social media in the war-torn country.