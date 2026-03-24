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Drone that crashed in Lithuania came from Ukraine, Lithuanian PM says

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FILE PHOTO: Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene looks on during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in Berlin, Germany, January 29, 2026. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene looks on during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in Berlin, Germany, January 29, 2026. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen/File Photo

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VILNIUS, March 24 - A military drone which crashed in Lithuania on Monday came from Ukraine and had been aimed at Russia before losing its way, Lithuania's prime minister said on Tuesday.

The Baltic country's army on Monday said a suspected drone had entered the country's airspace and crashed into an ice-covered lake some 20 km (12 miles) from the border of Belarus.

"This is not a local incident, this is a part of wider security picture. Russian aggression against Ukraine creates additional risks for the whole region," Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene told a press conference on Monday.

Lithuania last year asked NATO for more air defences after military drones from Belarus landed on its territory twice in July 2025. Lithuanian intelligence said earlier this month that both drones had entered Lithuania accidentally. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.