Drone strikes deep in Russia seen as Ukrainian rebuff to missile barrages

KYIV - Twin strikes on air bases deep inside Russian territory have dealt Moscow a major reputational blow and raised questions about why its defences failed, analysts said, as attention turned to the use of drones in the war between neighbours.

Ukrainian officials revelled in the blasts but declined to acknowledge Kyiv’s role, after Russia said Ukraine used unmanned Soviet-era aerial vehicles to attack two air force bases in the Ryazan and Saratov areas of south-central Russia.

Neither side has produced concrete evidence of what kinds of weapons were used and who was behind the attacks.

But the Russian statements suggested Ukraine may have used a Tupolev Tu-141 or Tu-143 reconnaissance drone, which date to the 1970s but could have been carrying explosives this time, according to some experts.

Kyiv also said on Sunday it was making progress with a new indigenous combat drone with a range of 1,000km.

Moscow said Monday’s attacks killed three of its servicemen and wounded four more, as well as damaging two warplanes. On Tuesday, a third Russian airfield in Kursk, which lies closer to Ukraine, was set ablaze in another drone strike.

Military analysts saw the attacks as Kyiv’s response to Russia on the same day that Moscow conducted another wave of missile strikes on critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

It remains to be seen whether Russia seeks to retaliate; it unleashed the first wave of its bombardment campaign shortly after an attack on a key bridge leading to annexed Crimea that it said was organised by Ukrainian military intelligence.

“It’s a bigger image blow than a military one,” said Mr Oleh Zhdanov, a military analyst based in Kyiv.

“It means there are no sites in western Russia that are out of Ukraine’s reach.”

The damage to the warplanes sparked renewed grumbling among Russia’s military bloggers, whose social media posts can provide a window into the mood in Russia on the course of the war unleashed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.