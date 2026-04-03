Drone hits aid warehouse in Iran, Red Cross says

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GENEVA, April 3 - A drone strike in southern Iran hit a warehouse holding aid containers and emergency vehicles, a spokesperson for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said on Friday.

The strike in the southern province of Bushehr early on Friday destroyed two containers, two buses and an unspecified number of emergency vehicles, the spokesperson said. She did not attribute blame and Reuters could not immediately establish responsibility.

The IFRC is the only humanitarian group working across the country and has 100,000 responders. Three of them have been killed since the U.S.-Israeli strikes on the country began on February 28.

Its head of delegation in Iran told Reuters on Thursday that medical needs were rising exponentially and supplies could run low. REUTERS