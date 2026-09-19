Drone hit cooling tower on Thursday at Russian Kursk nuclear plant, IAEA says

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Sept 18 - The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Friday it had been informed the cooling tower of a reactor unit "was hit by a drone" the previous day at western Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant.

The UN nuclear watchdog said the reactor unit was operating at the time it was hit, but continued operating as before and no fire broke out.

Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear power corporation, said in a statement that the strike had caused "minor damage" at the plant's no. 1 reactor and operation was unaffected.

"The reactor is continuing to work at 100% capacity," the statement said. Radiation levels were unchanged and within norms, it said. REUTERS