Drone downed in Russia’s Moscow region, governor says

Russian air defence units downed a drone outside Moscow on Monday, Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said.

Vorobyov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said fragments from the downed drone landed on a private house at about 9 p.m. (1800 GMT) in Balashikha, just east of the capital. Those inside the house escaped unhurt.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported that air defence units had destroyed a "small-scale airborne object".

Tass news agency, quoting aviation services, said aircraft had been temporarily directed away from flight paths northeast of Moscow but airports in the Moscow region were later reported to be operating normally. REUTERS