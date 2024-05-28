Drone downed in Russia’s Moscow region, governor says

Updated
May 28, 2024, 04:02 AM
Published
May 28, 2024, 04:02 AM

Russian air defence units downed a drone outside Moscow on Monday, Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said.

Vorobyov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said fragments from the downed drone landed on a private house at about 9 p.m. (1800 GMT) in Balashikha, just east of the capital. Those inside the house escaped unhurt.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported that air defence units had destroyed a "small-scale airborne object".

Tass news agency, quoting aviation services, said aircraft had been temporarily directed away from flight paths northeast of Moscow but airports in the Moscow region were later reported to be operating normally. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top