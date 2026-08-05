Drone debris sparks industrial zone fire in Russia's Ufa, governor says

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MOSCOW, Aug 5 - Falling drone debris sparked a fire in the industrial zone of the Russian city of Ufa, capital of the Bashkortostan region and a major oil-refining hub, local authorities said, without specifying what facilities were in the area.

Ukraine has previously struck an oil refinery in Ufa as part of a campaign to target Russian energy infrastructure that has squeezed the domestic fuel market, disrupting daily life in many regions.

Bashkortostan Governor Radiy Khabirov said an attack targeting unspecified enterprises had been repelled.

"Drone debris fell in an industrial zone in Ufa. A fire is currently being extinguished there," he said on the Telegram messaging app.

Since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, Russia has regularly targeted Ukrainian energy facilities and other critical infrastructure.

On Wednesday it fired dozens of ballistic missiles at Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the surrounding region, killing at least 17 people and destroying warehouses and logistics centres of major retailers, Ukrainian officials said. REUTERS