Drone debris sparks fire at oil facility in Russia's Krasnodar region, authorities say

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MOSCOW, March 15 - A fire broke out at an oil facility in Russia's Krasnodar region after debris from a downed drone fell on it, Russian authorities said on Sunday.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

The damaged oil facility is located near Tikhoretsk, where Ukrainian drones struck an oil pumping station on Thursday. The fire had been extinguished on Friday.

Authorities did not clarify whether it was the same facility.

The Tikhoretsk hub is one of the largest oil points in southern Russia and is the only supply route for petroleum products to the key Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

The attack was the latest in a series of drone strikes on the region's energy and port infrastructure. REUTERS