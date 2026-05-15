Drone attacks kill one, injure three in Russia's Belgorod border region

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

May 14 - Ukrainian drone attacks killed one person and injured three on Thursday in Russia's Belgorod border region, a frequent target of Ukrainian strikes.

The region's General Headquarters, in a post on Telegram, said a drone hit a private house in the town of Graivoron near the border, killing a man. A second man was injured.

In a second incident, a drone detonated in a village near the border, injuring two people.

The governor of Belgorod Region was one of two regional officials to leave their posts on Wednesday. President Vladimir Putin appointed Alexander Shuvaev, a highly decorated veteran, as acting governor of Belgorod region. REUTERS