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Drone attacks kill one, injure three in Russia's Belgorod border region

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May 14 - Ukrainian drone attacks killed one person and injured three on Thursday in Russia's Belgorod border region, a frequent target of Ukrainian strikes.

The region's General Headquarters, in a post on Telegram, said a drone hit a private house in the town of Graivoron near the border, killing a man. A second man was injured.

In a second incident, a drone detonated in a village near the border, injuring two people.

The governor of Belgorod Region was one of two regional officials to leave their posts on Wednesday. President Vladimir Putin appointed Alexander Shuvaev, a highly decorated veteran, as acting governor of Belgorod region. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.