Drone attacks in Sudan kill two, injure 56, MSF says

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April 14 - Medecins Sans Frontieres said on Tuesday it has recorded two deaths and treated 56 wounded people following five drone attacks carried out by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in the Darfur region.

MSF works in nine states across Sudan, responding to emergencies and providing medical care amid a war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

"As Sudan enters its fourth year of war, these attacks by the Sudanese Armed Forces demonstrate complete disregard for civilian life," the Geneva-based medical charity said in a statement. "We call on the warring parties in Sudan to protect civilians."

The U.N. human rights office has said there has been a sharp rise in the use of drones in Sudan this year with more than 500 civilians killed from such strikes between January and mid-March.

"Children in Sudan continue to bear the heaviest toll, with drones responsible for nearly 80% of all reported child killings and injuries," Eva Hinds, UNICEF spokesperson in Sudan, told reporters in Geneva. At least 245 children were reportedly killed or injured in the first three months of 2026, a sharp increase compared to the same period last year, Hinds said. REUTERS