Drone attack kills one in Russia's Voronezh region, sets warehouses ablaze

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MOSCOW, Aug 11 - A drone attack killed one person and injured two others in Russia's Voronezh region overnight, while falling debris triggered fires at warehouse facilities, Alexander Gusev, the regional governor, said on Tuesday.

Russia's air defence units destroyed 15 drones over the city of Voronezh and five districts of the region, Gusev said on Telegram.

"A drone crash caused fires at two warehouses of a large company. At one facility, the fire has been contained to an area of 16,000 square meters, while at the other, a blaze covering 20,000 square meters is being extinguished. Emergency services are on scene," the governor said.

He did not identify the company whose warehouses were affected.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian online retailer Wildberries said its logistics facilities in the Voronezh region had been evacuated in accordance with safety requirements. REUTERS