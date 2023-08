Drone attack damaged building in Moscow centre

MOSCOW - A Ukrainian drone attack damaged a building in central Moscow early on Friday, causing a blast that was heard across the business district of the Russian capital, Russian officials said.

A Reuters witness who was in the area described it as “a powerful explosion”.

Russian air defence systems shot down a drone and its debris fell on the Expo Centre, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a statement on his official channel on Telegram.

The Expo Centre is a large space used for massive exhibitions, less than 5km away from the Kremlin.

A video published by Russian media outlets showed thick smoke rising next to skyscrapers.

The Russian defence ministry said that Ukraine was behind the drone attack.

There was no immediate comment from Kyiv. REUTERS