Driver arrested after van ploughs into Brussels cafe terrace

BRUSSELS (REUTERS, AFP) - A van drove into a cafe terrace in central Brussels, Belgium, on Friday (Aug 26), leaving six people needing treatment for light injuries and shock, Brussels fire brigade and prosecutors said.

The van driver who had fled in the vehicle after the incident shortly before 1pm local time (7pm Singapore time), was detained later in the city of Antwerp, news agency Belga reported, based on a source with knowledge of the situation.

None of the injured people needed to be taken to hospital.

It was not clear whether the incident was an accident or deliberate, although witnesses told Belgian media that the van entered Rue Saint-Michel, which leads into a busy shopping area, with tyres screeching, seemed to target the cafe and headed away at high speed.

Brussels mayor Philippe Close told the daily Le Soir there had been a mixture of tourists and local shoppers on the terrace and that some of the witnesses were in a state of shock.

“What is certain is that the vehicle was travelling at an extremely high speed,” he said.

Brussels prosecutors were to hold a news conference later on Friday to provide an update in their investigation.

Belgium’s terrorism tracking Coordination Unit for Threat Analysis (OCAM) briefly raised the threat level in the capital from “medium” to “serious” – from two to three on a scale of four.

But the level was dropped back to medium a few hours later after officials found “reassuring elements in their investigation”, an OCAM spokesman said.