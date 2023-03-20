Dreaming the impossible dream: The 1.5 deg C climate target

PARIS – In the realm of climate diplomacy, it is the little engine that could, the 80-to-1-odds Kentucky Derby winner, the low-budget multiverse fantasy that came out of nowhere to sweep the Oscars.

We are talking, of course, about the Paris Agreement goal of capping earth’s average surface temperature at 1.5 deg C above levels in the late 19th century, when burning fossil fuels began to seriously heat up the planet.

At barely 1.2 deg C above that threshold, the world today has already seen a crescendo of deadly and destructive extreme weather.

Fifteen years ago, a 1.5 deg C limit on global warming – championed by small island nations worried about sea level rise – was rejected by most scientists as unrealistic and by most countries as unnecessary.

A 2 deg C “guardrail” was assumed to be safe enough.

Today, the 1.5 deg C target is enshrined in everything, everywhere, all at once.

While technically no more than an “aspirational” goal, it has become the de facto North Star for United Nations climate talks, national climate plans and the business world.

From Apple and Facebook to Big Pharma and even Big Oil, multinationals have unveiled promises and plans to be “1.5 deg C-aligned”, even if most of those plans do not hold up very well under scrutiny.

You can draw a straight line from 1.5 deg C to the science-base imperative to nearly halve global emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero around mid-century, meaning any residual carbon pollution must be offset by removals.

Both of these targets are set to be affirmed in a report summarising six years of climate science, released on Monday by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

2 deg C not good enough

This raises a perplexing question, according to Dr Beatrice Cointe, a sociologist at France’s National Centre for Scientific Research and co-author of a recent study on the history of the 1.5 deg C target.

“How did an almost impossible target become the point of reference for climate action?“ she asked.

And what will happen when the world experiences its first full year at or above 1.5 deg C, which the IPCC says could easily happen within a decade, even under aggressive emissions reduction scenarios?

“The target appears increasingly unattainable,” Dr Cointe and co-author Helene Guillemot, a historian of science at the Centre Alexandre-Koyre, wrote in the journal Wires Climate Change.

“And yet, calls to ‘Keep 1.5 deg C Alive’ have been growing louder.”

The backstory of the 1.5 deg C goal reveals an interplay of science and politics, with one driving and shaping the other.