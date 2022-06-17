Drawing a beer: The artist sketching every London pub

LONDON (AFP) - Ms Lydia Wood sits opposite The Atlas pub in west London, meticulously adding detail to her drawing of the building and pausing only occasionally to sharpen her pencil.

The 28-year-old artist has built up a sizeable TikTok and Instagram following with her detailed sketches of well-loved London pubs.

She has set an ambitious but, she thinks, not impossible, goal - drawing all 3,500 of them.

So far, she has managed "a few hundred", many of them near to her home in Catford, southeast London, she told AFP.

The project came about during the coronavirus pandemic when lockdown meant she was unable to work providing children's after-school art classes.

"It did kind of stem from just being, you know, a pub person, like that's where I socialise with my friends," she said.

Ms Wood's drawings get thousands of likes on Instagram and TikTok, where she posts short videos about the process, then holds up the finished sketch in front of the pub.

The freelance artist had always drawn some pictures of pubs to sell at Christmas markets.

But when she announced her plan and asked for commissions to draw the capital's pubs, "things went a little bit crazy", she admitted.

Now creating art is her full-time job, mostly carrying out individual commissions, including pubs and houses.

She also sells prints on the e-commerce craft site Etsy.

"They feel so quintessentially British. I think that whether you're a pub person or not, they're great buildings to look at or be in."

The Atlas pub, near Earl's Court, was suggested by a TikTok follower and sits on a quiet side street near a leafy cemetery.