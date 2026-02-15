EU countries don’t seem ready to give Ukraine date for membership, says EU’s Kallas

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

– European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Feb 15 that she felt EU governments were not ready to give Ukraine a date for membership, despite a demand to do so from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mr Zelensky repeated on Feb 14 that he needed a date as part of security guarantees for a final peace package with Russia.

“My feeling is that the member states are not ready to give a concrete date,” Ms Kallas told a panel at the Munich Security Conference. “There’s a lot of work to be done.”

Ukraine’s EU membership in 2027 was pencilled into a 20-point peace plan discussed between the US, Ukraine and the European Union, diplomats have said, as a measure to ensure Ukraine’s economic prosperity after the war ends.

But many EU governments believe that date, or any other fixed date, is completely unrealistic because EU accession is a merit-based process, moving forward only when there is progress in adjusting a country’s laws to EU standards.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics echoed Ms Kallas’ comments but held out little hope of an imminent peace deal.

“Yes, we understand that we need Ukraine in the European Union and, yes, when talking with many heads of state, I get the feeling there is no readiness to accept a date,” he said.

Mr Rinkevics said the EU had always been creative when there was a real need and could probably find a formula that suited the bloc, but it would also need to assuage Western Balkan states and Moldova, which have long been vying for membership.

“Like it or not, it is very much tied to the peace deal. Will there be a peace deal or not? I don’t see that Russia is going to move, and if Russia is not moving, then we are not going to have a deal,” he said.

Ukraine applied to join the EU days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, seeking to anchor itself politically and economically to the West.

It has been pushing to make progress on its bid, despite the challenges of the war and opposition from EU member Hungary, which is blocking the start of detailed membership talks. REUTERS