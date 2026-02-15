Straitstimes.com header logo

EU countries don’t seem ready to give Ukraine date for membership, says EU’s Kallas

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

EU High Representative and Vice-President for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas speaks during the last day of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, February 15, 2026. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said member states are not ready to give a concrete date.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

MUNICH European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Feb 15 that she felt EU governments were not ready to give Ukraine a date for membership, despite a demand to do so from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mr Zelensky repeated on Feb 14 that he needed a date as part of security guarantees for a final peace package with Russia.

“My feeling is that the member states are not ready to give a concrete date,” Ms Kallas told a panel at the Munich Security Conference. “There’s a lot of work to be done.”

Ukraine’s EU membership in 2027 was pencilled into a

20-point peace plan

discussed between the US, Ukraine and the European Union, diplomats have said, as a measure to ensure Ukraine’s economic prosperity after the war ends.

But many EU governments believe that date, or any other fixed date, is completely unrealistic because EU accession is a merit-based process, moving forward only when there is progress in adjusting a country’s laws to EU standards.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics echoed Ms Kallas’ comments but held out little hope of an imminent peace deal.

“Yes, we understand that we need Ukraine in the European Union and, yes, when talking with many heads of state, I get the feeling there is no readiness to accept a date,” he said.

Mr Rinkevics said the EU had always been creative when there was a real need and could probably find a formula that suited the bloc, but it would also need to assuage Western Balkan states and Moldova, which have long been vying for membership.

“Like it or not, it is very much tied to the peace deal. Will there be a peace deal or not? I don’t see that Russia is going to move, and if Russia is not moving, then we are not going to have a deal,” he said.

Ukraine applied to join the EU days after

Russia launched its full-scale invasion

in February 2022, seeking to anchor itself politically and economically to the West.

It has been pushing to make progress on its bid, despite the challenges of the war and opposition from EU member Hungary, which is blocking the start of detailed membership talks. REUTERS

More on this topic
Ukraine committed to EU accession but should do more on rule of law, Commission draft says
Ukraine pushes EU membership bid as Cyprus takes bloc’s presidency
See more on

EU

Ukraine

Wars and conflicts

Russia

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.