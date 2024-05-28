Dominican, Portuguese presidents hold private meeting in Lisbon

Dominican Republic president Luis Abinader was scheduled to meet his Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the Belem Palace for a private meeting on Tuesday morning, his government said in a statement.

The president of the Caribbean country arrived in Lisbon late Monday night, his foreign ministry said, after being re-elected to a second term a little over a week ago.

Abinader and his delegation are also scheduled to visit the Administrative Modernization Agency (AMA), a Portuguese public agency that deals with the digitization of administration.

He is set to return to the Dominican Republic on Saturday, June 1. REUTERS