Dominican, Portuguese presidents hold private meeting in Lisbon

President of the Dominican Republic and presidential candidate of the Modern Revolutionary Party Luis Abinader speaks during a press conference, after winning a majority in Sunday's vote, in the National Palace in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo
Updated
May 28, 2024, 09:17 PM
Published
May 28, 2024, 09:17 PM

Dominican Republic president Luis Abinader was scheduled to meet his Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the Belem Palace for a private meeting on Tuesday morning, his government said in a statement.

The president of the Caribbean country arrived in Lisbon late Monday night, his foreign ministry said, after being re-elected to a second term a little over a week ago.

Abinader and his delegation are also scheduled to visit the Administrative Modernization Agency (AMA), a Portuguese public agency that deals with the digitization of administration.

He is set to return to the Dominican Republic on Saturday, June 1. REUTERS

