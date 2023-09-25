Dogs make a splash at UK coastal lido

SALTDEAN - Dozens of pooches on Sunday splashed around an outdoor swimming pool in southern England as part of the Saltdean Lido’s “Dogtember” swim sessions for both dogs and their owners.

The event, spanning four weekends in September, marks the end of the summer season at the Saltdean Lido, a 1930s Art Deco venue just outside the seaside town of Brighton.

Dogs come to enjoy some aquatic fun such as fetching balls from the water or taking turns down a slide in a splash pool during what is said to be the biggest dog swim event in the UK.

“Dogtember is probably one of the most bonkers but most fun events that we operate at Saltdean Lido,” said Deryck Chester, one of the directors of the Saltdean Lido Community Interest Company, which currently holds the lease for the site.

Around 8,000 dogs and people from all over the UK are expected to take part over the course of the month, Chester added.

Dogs of all breeds are welcome but some events are also breed meet-ups such as the “Gold Rush” session for golden retrievers.

Kelly Wilkinson had come with her dog Ziggy, a cocker spaniel and springer spaniel mix, who she said is a “water doggy”.

“He loves swimming so we bring him here so he can live his best life,” she told AFP.

Jeff Stanbridge said his eight-months-old puppy Vinny was feeling a bit “overwhelmed” and staying out of the water for the moment.

“But he loves running around with the other dogs and it’s a great thing to do I think,” he added.