Rescued dog moves in with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds on Sept 2 welcomed a rescue puppy, a male Jack Russell, to their Downing Street home.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds on Sept 2 welcomed a rescue puppy, a male Jack Russell, to their Downing Street home.PHOTO: AFP
Published
10 min ago

LONDON (AP) - And they call it puppy love...

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds on Monday (Sept 2) welcomed a rescue puppy to their Downing Street home. The male Jack Russell, who has yet to be named, is a rescue from a Welsh puppy farm.

The Friends of Animals Wales charity said they are "absolutely overjoyed" that the "wonky" puppy has found such devoted owners.

The charity said: "This little man will want for nothing in his life, what could be better than that?"

It was not immediately clear what Larry - the often-photographed resident cat of Downing Street - will think of the new arrival.

 
Topics: 

Branded Content