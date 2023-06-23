Doctors in England to hold 5-day strike, longest in history of National Health Service

LONDON – Junior doctors in England will strike for five consecutive days over pay in July – the longest single walkout in the history of the National Health Service (NHS), according to the British Medical Association (BMA).

The strike will take place between July 13 to July 18, the BMA said in a statement on Friday.

The trade union, which represents UK doctors, said it heard nothing from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak or Health Secretary Steve Barclay about reopening negotiations since the collapse of talks earlier this year.

The extended protest is a fresh blow to Mr Sunak, who is currently under pressure to fix a mortgage crisis that is squeezing the finances of millions of borrowers.

Hundreds of thousands of planned hospital appointments have been cancelled so far in the dispute with doctors, who are demanding a substantial pay rise, and there have been warnings about the safety of hospitals with thousands of medics off work.

The strike also threatens to undermine Mr Sunak’s key priority to shorten NHS waiting lists.

With a general election expected next year, the Prime Minister is facing growing calls to get a grip on ongoing strikes that have been hitting public services for months.

Some 20,000 railway workers will also walk out over pay on July 20, 22 and 29, the RMT union said on Thursday.

The BMA said on Friday that junior doctors, who are qualified doctors with as many as eight years’ experience but still in clinical training, were now being “inundated” with opportunities to work abroad, including in Australia.

The government’s “neglect of its workforce has left us with 7.4 million people on waiting lists for surgery and procedures, 8,500 unfilled doctors’ posts in hospitals, and doctors who can barely walk down the road without a foreign government tempting them to leave an NHS where they are paid £14 (S$24) per hour”, said Dr Vivek Trivedi and Dr Robert Laurenson, co-chairs of the BMA junior doctors committee. BLOOMBERG