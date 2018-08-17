Doctor of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is killed in cycling collision

LONDON (AFP) - One of Queen Elizabeth II's doctors was killed in a road accident while cycling through London, police said on Thursday (Aug 16).

Peter Fisher, 67, collided with a truck on Wednesday, Scotland Yard said.

Buckingham Palace said the monarch had been informed.

"He was an international figure in homeopathy who was committed to holistic and compassionate care for his patients," said Doctor Gill Gaskin, a medical director for University College London Hospitals where Fisher worked for more than 35 years.

"He will be greatly missed by his colleagues and patients alike." Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver stopped at the scene and is assisting the police with their enquiries.

No arrests have been made.

The London Evening Standard newspaper said he had served as homeopathic physician to the sovereign for about 15 years.

He chaired the World Health Organisation's working group on homeopathy and was a member of the global body's expert advisory panel, Sky News television reported.