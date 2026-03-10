Straitstimes.com header logo

Disturbance hits submarine power link between Finland and Sweden

"The cause of the failure is being investigated," Fingrid said in a statement.

COPENHAGEN - A disturbance has occurred on the Fenno-Skan 2 power connection between Finland and Sweden, Finnish grid operator Fingrid said on March 10.

Fenno-Skan 2 is a 800 megawatt (MW) high-voltage direct current electricity transmission link between Finland and Sweden.

The outage was expected to last for around 18 hours, according to a separate regulatory statement published by Swedish grid operator Svenska kraftnaet on the Nord Pool messaging platform. REUTERS

