Disputed Russian cargo ship Zhibek Zholy still stranded off Turkish coast

KARASU, TURKEY (AFP) - A Russian-flagged cargo ship at the centre of a fight over grain between Kyiv and Moscow remained anchored on Tuesday (July 5) off Turkey's Black Sea coast - a full four days after its unexpected arrival.

Ukraine alleges that the Zhibek Zholy had set off from its Kremlin-occupied port of Berdyansk after picking up confiscated wheat.

Moscow concedes that the 7,000-tonne vessel was sailing under the Russian flag but denies any wrongdoing.

And Nato-member Turkey has said nothing official in public as it tries to maintain open relations with both Moscow and Kyiv while facing Ukrainian pressure to seize the ship.

The saga started when a Kremlin-installed leader in southeastern Ukraine last Thursday announced the launch of the first official grain shipments across the Black Sea since Russia invaded its neighbour in February.

Russia claims to have "nationalised" Ukrainian state assets and to be buying crops from local farmers. Ukraine says its grain is being stolen and used to fund Russia's war effort.

Marine traffic websites then showed the Zhibek Zholy reaching Turkey's Black Sea port of Karasu and stopping about a kilometre off shore.

The ship's arrival was announced by Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey - one of the most vocal officials in the entire dispute.

He asked Turkey on Twitter to take "corresponding measures" and then told Ukrainian state television the vessel had been impounded by local coastguards.

Turkish officials still offered no comment even though the 140m ship was now clearly visible by holidaymakers lounging on Karasu's sandy beach.

'Vacuum of authority'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov conceded to reporters on Monday that the Zhibek Zholy had not reached its intended destination.

But he also played down Moscow's role or the ship's importance to Russia's efforts to resume marine traffic from parts of Ukraine now under its control.

"We have to look into this situation," said Lavrov.

"The ship really does appear to be Russian, sailing under the Russian flag. I think it belongs to Kazakhstan, while the cargo was being shipped under contract between Estonia and Turkey."