WASHINGTON - While talks between Russia and Ukraine that wound up last Wednesday (March 30) in Istanbul did not appear to have produced any breakthroughs, over a month into the grinding war in Ukraine, the pace of diplomacy has picked up.

But the crisis has prompted an assessment of priorities, and amid a flurry of trans-Atlantic, intra-European and intra-Asian diplomacy, not all countries are on the same page as the United States-led Western alliance.