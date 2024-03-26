Deutsche Bahn and train drivers reach deal in wage dispute

BERLIN - Germany’s Deutsche Bahn rail operator and the GDL train drivers’ union have reached a deal in a wage dispute that has caused months of crippling strikes in the country, the union said on March 25.

“The German Train Drivers’ Union (GDL) and Deutsche Bahn have reached a wage agreement,” GDL said in a statement.

Further details will be announced in a press conference on March 26, the union said.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bahn also confirmed to AFP that an agreement had been reached.

Train drivers have walked out six times since November, causing disruption for huge numbers of passengers.

The strikes have often lasted for several days and have also caused disruption to freight traffic, with the most recent walkout in mid-March.

In late January, rail traffic was paralysed for five days on the national network in one of the longest strikes in Deutsche Bahn’s history.

GDL has been demanding more money for its members as well as a 35-hour week for the same salary as the current 38-hour week.

Deutsche Bahn had recently offered up to 13 per cent more pay, as well as the option of cutting the working week down to 37 hours starting in 2026.

Europe’s largest economy has faced industrial action for months as workers and management across multiple sectors wrestle over terms amid high inflation and weak business activity.

The strikes have exacerbated an already gloomy economic picture, with the German economy shrinking 0.3 per cent across the whole of last year.

Growing pressure

Last year’s walkouts cost Deutsche Bahn some 200 million euros (S$217 million), according to estimates by the operator, which overall recorded a net loss for 2023 of 2.35 billion euros.

Germany has historically been among the countries in Europe where workers went on strike the least.

But since the end of 2022, the country has seen growing labour unrest, while real wages have fallen by four per cent since the start of the war in Ukraine.