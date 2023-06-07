Destruction of Kakhovka dam takes Ukraine war into uncharted territory

LONDON - The breach of a huge dam on the front-line Dnipro river has muddied the picture for a much-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian invaders and threatens an environmental disaster for civilians living in the war zone.

Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine that sent floods gushing towards surrounding towns and farmland and forced hundreds of civilians to flee on Tuesday.

With water levels still rising, officials and analysts have begun to count the human and environmental costs for one of the world’s most fertile agricultural countries, saying settlements, thousands of people and some rare wildlife species are at risk.

At least 150 tonnes of oil from the dam have leaked into the Dnipro, Ukrainian Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets told a press briefing, and the environmental damage had been estimated at €50 million (S$70 million).

The dam’s collapse occurred just as Ukraine was poised to launch a counteroffensive and could complicate the advance of its forces in any assault, analysts said, though Kyiv has not divulged in which direction it plans to strike.

“Bearing in mind Russia is on the strategic defensive and Ukraine on the strategic offensive, in the short term it’s an advantage to Russia, definitely,” said Mr Ben Barry, senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

“It’ll help the Russians until the water subsides because it makes it more difficult for Ukraine to do assault river crossings,” he said in a phone interview.

The floodtide inundating the region will prevent the use of heavy weaponry such as tanks for at least a month, said Mr Maciej Matysiak, security expert at the Stratpoints Foundation and ex-deputy chief of Polish military counter-intelligence.

“(This) creates a very good defending position for Russians who expect Ukrainian offensive activity,” Mr Matysiak said.

The flooding has already submerged villages and towns around the city of Kherson, while Russian officials warn that the main canal supplying water to the Russian-annexed Crimea peninsula is receiving drastically less water.