Despite losing leg in Mariupol, fighter eyes return to Ukraine front line

KYIV, UKRAINE (AFP) - In a small orthopaedic clinic in Kyiv, Daviti Suleimanishvili listens as doctors describe various prostheses that could replace his left leg, torn off during the battle for Mariupol.

Born in Georgia but with Ukrainian citizenship, Suleimanishvili - whose nom-de-guerre is "Scorpion" - is one of countless people who have lost arms or legs in the war and now impatiently awaiting a replacement limb.

A member of the Azov regiment, he was based in the city of Mariupol, which underwent a relentless battering by Russian forces for three months before the last troops at the Azovstal steelworks finally laid down their arms last week.

He was badly wounded on March 20 when a Russian tank located about 900 metres away fired in his direction.

"The blast threw me four metres and then a wall fell on top of me," he told AFP, saying he was also hit by shrapnel.

"When I tried to stand up, I could not feel my leg. My hand was injured and a finger was gone."

Carried by his comrades into a field hospital in the heart of the sprawling steelworks, his leg was amputated just below the knee.

He was then evacuated by helicopter to a hospital in Dnipro in central Ukraine.

Two months later, he is getting around with crutches and hopes to soon have a prosthetic leg fitted, funded by the Ukrainian government.

"If possible, I want to continue serving in the army and keep fighting," he explains.

"A leg is nothing because we're in the 21st century and you can make good prostheses and continue to live and serve," he says.

"I know many guys in the war now have prostheses and are on the front lines."

Resources needed

On Wednesday afternoon, he had his first consultation with the medics who will fit him with a new limb.

Inside the clinic at a rundown building in Kyiv, a dozen specialists are making prosthetic limbs inside a workshop covered in plaster, while in the consultation rooms, doctors are considering which might be the right model for each of their patients.

But Suleimanishvili's case is not so straightforward.