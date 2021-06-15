Despite frosty personal ties, some room for progress in Biden-Putin summit

LONDON - After a week of warm welcoming speeches from America's closest allies, United States President Joe Biden faces the trickiest part of his European tour on Wednesday (June 16): a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Much hinges on this meeting, the outcome of months of intensive diplomatic preparations. Yet both sides are also eager to manage expectations; at best, Russia and the US hope to emerge from this summit with a more predictable, rather than friendlier, relationship.