'Deserter' with machine gun arrested in Russia

The 38-year-old suspect is said to be a member of the Wagner mercenary group (above), whose forces have been at the forefront of Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
17 sec ago
Published
45 sec ago

MOSCOW - A convicted felon suspected of firing at Russian police with a machine gun in a region bordering Ukraine has been detained, investigators said on Wednesday.

Separately, a Telegram channel close to Russia’s security services said the 38-year-old suspect was a member of the Wagner mercenary group whose forces have been at the forefront of Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine.

The man has been detained in the village of Kiselyovo in the southern Rostov region bordering Ukraine, said the Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes.

The man is suspected of shooting at police officers with a machine gun and injuring one of them in the city of Novoshakhtinsk on Tuesday, investigators said.

The suspect was detained after a nearly 24-hour manhunt.

He had been convicted of “theft and robbery”, the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

BAZA Telegram channel, which is close to Russian security services, said the suspect had been serving his sentence for “theft and robbery” in a penal colony in the city of Ufa when he was recruited by Wagner to fight in Ukraine.

He later changed his mind and “deserted”, the Telegram channel said.

Wagner’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is believed to have personally toured Russian prisons to recruit fighters, neither confirmed nor denied the report.

Mr Prigozhin thanked the police officers who arrested the man and said his team would conduct its own investigation.

But he also said that instead of leaking information to journalists Russian policemen should go to the front in Ukraine.

More On This Topic
In retort to Wagner, 'Mozart' wants to save lives in Ukraine
Putin ally Prigozhin praises Ukraine’s Zelensky as ‘strong, confident’ leader

In his tongue-in-cheek written statement, Mr Prigozhin seemingly compared the deserter to Sylvester Stallone’s troubled Vietnam veteran in the movie Rambo.

“Is it necessary to provoke a man with a machine gun, or is it better to ask him to surrender the machine gun first?“ he added.

Last month, Mr Prigozhin denied the group’s involvement in the execution of one of its fighters, after having said the man deserved a “dog’s death”. AFP

More On This Topic
Russian forces killed hundreds of civilians early in Ukraine war, UN report says
Drone strikes deep in Russia seen as Ukrainian rebuff to missile barrages

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top