Denmark’s Queen Margrethe hospitalised over chest pain

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Hugely popular among Danes for subtly modernising the monarchy, Queen Margrethe has faced multiple health problems in recent years.

COPENHAGEN - Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, 86, who abdicated in 2024 has been admitted to hospital due to chest pain, the Royal House of Denmark said on May 14.

The Queen had been admitted to Rigshospitalet – Copenhagen’s main hospital – “this afternoon due to angina,” the court said in a statement.

She would remain in hospital over the weekend for observation and further examinations, the court added.

“Her Majesty is tired, but in good spirits,” it said.

Queen Margrethe, who turned 86 on April 16, attended Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf’s 80th birthday in early May.

The former sovereign reigned in the Scandinavian country for 52 years before passing the throne to her eldest son Frederik in January 2024.

Hugely popular among Danes for subtly modernising the monarchy, Queen Margrethe has faced multiple health problems in recent years.

She had long vowed that she would never abdicate, but major back surgery in 2023 led to a change of heart.

Queen Margrethe has a significant interest in the arts.

As a designer she won a Danish film award for best costume in 2024 and translated Simone de Beauvoir’s “All Men Are Mortal” under a pseudonym with her late husband, Prince Consort Henrik.

She has also illustrated several books, including J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings”. AFP