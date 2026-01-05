Straitstimes.com header logo

Denmark's prime minister says Trump is serious about wanting Greenland takeover

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen holds a press conference during a European Union leaders' summit, in Brussels, Belgium December 19, 2025. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

COPENHAGEN, Jan 5 - Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Monday that she believes U.S. President Donald Trump is serious about wanting to take over Greenland, and that both Denmark and Greenland have clearly rejected his ambition.

"Unfortunately, I think the American president should be taken seriously when he says he wants Greenland," Frederiksen told public broadcaster DR.

"I have made it very clear where the Kingdom of Denmark stands, and Greenland has repeatedly said that it does not want to be part of the United States," she added.

"If the United States attacks another NATO country, everything stops," Frederiksen said. REUTERS

