Denmark's military intelligence agency sees rising threats

STOCKHOLM, Dec 10 - Denmark faces more external threats than it has done in many years ‍amid ​rising geopolitical conflicts and ‍doubts over U.S. commitment to Europe's security, the NATO ​country's ​military intelligence agency (FE) said on Wednesday.

"The world's great powers are increasingly prioritising their own ‍interests and using force to achieve their ​goals," FE said ⁠in its annual report, naming Russia and China among the nations posing challenges to Denmark.

Moscow's war against Ukraine ​is particularly shaping the security development, the agency added.

"At ‌the same time, ​uncertainty has arisen about the role of the United States as a guarantor of European security, and this will increase Russia's willingness to intensify its hybrid attacks against NATO," FE ‍said.

"The military threat from Russia to NATO ​will increase, even though there is currently no ​threat of a regular military ‌attack against the Kingdom of Denmark," it added. REUTERS