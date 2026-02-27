Denmark's left-wing bloc led by PM Frederiksen edges towards majority, polls show

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attends a session with heads of state at the Hamburg Townhall, on the day of the third international North Sea Summit, in Hamburg, Germany January 26, 2026. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/Pool/File Photo

COPENHAGEN, Feb 27 - Fresh opinion polls ahead of Denmark's March 24 parliamentary election showed Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's Social Democrats nearing a majority with left-wing parties, indicating an end to nearly four years of cross-partisan government.

The election will determine whether voters reward Frederiksen for her defence of Danish sovereignty over Greenland and international leadership or criticize her government for what opponents see as neglect of domestic concerns.

Two surveys showed the left-leaning bloc led by Frederiksen winning 87-88 seats in Denmark's 179-seat parliament, according to polls by Epinion and Megafon for broadcasters DR and TV2, just short of the 90 needed for a majority.

The right-leaning bloc led by Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen of the Liberal Party was projected to win 73 and 77 seats in the two polls.

Parliament includes four seats from Greenland and the Faroe Islands, which usually abstain from Danish domestic politics but could be decisive in a close race.

Parties have traditionally aligned in left and right blocs, but the 2022 election produced a cross-party coalition of the Social Democrats, the Liberal Party and the Moderates, led by Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, a former prime minister.

The coalition is set to lose its majority, with support down 13 and 15 percentage points in the two polls.

The first leaders' debate on Thursday highlighted clear divisions over Frederiksen's proposal to introduce a wealth tax to fund education and welfare.

Opposition Liberal Alliance leader Alex Vanopslagh dismissed it as "pettiness,", while Moderates leader Rasmussen called it "stupid."

Critics cited Norway's wealth tax, saying it drove millionaires abroad and could undermine long-term growth, while supporters argue the measure would reduce inequality and fund social programmes.

Support for Frederiksen's Social Democrats has rebounded from a December low of 17% to 20.8% and 21.8% in the two polls. The party won 28% in the 2022 election. REUTERS