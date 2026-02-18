Denmark’s king visits Greenland, showing unity in the face of Trump threats

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

COPENHAGEN - Denmark’s King Frederik arrived in Nuuk on Feb 18 as he embarked on his second visit to Greenland within a year, underscoring unity with the Danish territory in the face of US President Donald Trump’s push to acquire the Arctic island.

The visit comes after Greenland, Denmark and the US late in January launched diplomatic talks to resolve the crisis between the parties, following months of tension within the NATO defence alliance over Mr Trump’s repeated comments.

Denmark’s prime minister said on Feb 14 that she and her Greenlandic counterpart held a constructive meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, but warned that Mr Trump’s desire to acquire Greenland had not changed.

The king wore a black customised puffer jacket with the Danish and Greenlandic flag on the left side of his chest.

He hugged Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and the head of the Inatsisartut, the Greenlandic Parliament, Mr Kim Kielsen, who received him on the tarmac.

King Frederik will later on Feb 18 visit a school and the headquarters of Denmark’s Joint Arctic Command in Nuuk, as well as Royal Greenland, the island’s largest company and seafood producer.

The Danish royal family traditionally makes annual visits to Greenland, often appearing in the island’s national dress, which includes a white anorak for men and an elaborate beaded collar in bright colours for women, as well as sealskin boots.

King Frederik has spent extended periods of time in Greenland, including a four-month expedition on the island’s ice sheet.

On Thursday, the king will visit Maniitsoq on the west coast, around 140km north of Nuuk.

On Feb 20, he will visit the Arctic Basic Training programme in the western town of Kangerlussuaq. REUTERS