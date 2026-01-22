Denmark says Greenland security talks must respect territorial integrity

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says NATO is fully aware of her country’s position concerning Greenland.

COPENHAGEN – Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Jan 22 Denmark and Greenland will continue to engage in a constructive dialogue on security in the Arctic, provided that this is done with respect for her country’s territorial integrity.

US President Donald Trump abruptly stepped back on Jan 21 from threats to impose tariffs as leverage to seize Greenland, ruled out the use of force and suggested a deal was in sight to end a dispute over the Danish territory.

After meeting NATO secretary-general Mark Rutte, Mr Trump said Western Arctic allies could forge an agreement that satisfies his desire for a “Golden Dome” missile-defence system and access to minerals while blocking Russia’s and China’s ambitions.

Ms Frederiksen said NATO is fully aware of Denmark’s position, and that she has been informed that Mr Rutte’s talks do not involve her country’s sovereignty.

“Security in the Arctic is a matter for the entire NATO alliance. Therefore, it is good and natural that it is also discussed between NATO’s secretary-general and the president of the United States,” she said in a statement.

“The Kingdom of Denmark wishes to continue to engage in a constructive dialogue with allies on how we can strengthen security in the Arctic, including the United States’ Golden Dome, provided that this is done with respect for our territorial integrity,” she said.

The US had thousands of troops on Greenland during the Cold War. But it has radically scaled back its military presence on the resource-rich island, which is part of NATO through Denmark’s membership in the alliance.

The US military maintains a permanent presence at the Pituffik airbase in north-west Greenland under a 1951 agreement that also allows the US to build bases provided it notifies Denmark and Greenland.

The island has extensive autonomy from Denmark, though this excludes foreign affairs and defence unless agreed. Since 2009, it has had the right to declare independence after holding a referendum and gaining Danish parliamentary approval.

“It is, of course, only Denmark and Greenland itself that can strike agreements regarding questions concerning Denmark and Greenland,” Ms Frederiksen said.

Ms Aaja Chemnitz, a Greenlandic member of the Danish Parliament, said nothing could be decided without the participation of Greenland.

“NATO in no way has a sole mandate to negotiate anything without us from Greenland,” she said. REUTERS