Denmark to cooperate with France on nuclear deterrence

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen holds a press conference on European security in the Mirror Hall at the Prime Minister's Office in Copenhagen, Denmark March 2, 2026. Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN, March 2 - Denmark has entered an agreement on strategic nuclear deterrence with France, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that France will expand its nuclear arsenal and strengthen its deterrent with an unprecedented cooperation with European partners, in what he called a major change in nuclear doctrine.

"Stronger cooperation will contribute to strengthening Europe's deterrence capability. Unfortunately, this is necessary because the military threat from Russia is expected to increase in the coming years," Frederiksen told journalists.

"We would like to emphasize today that strategic cooperation will complement, and in no way replace, the cooperation we have in the area of deterrence within NATO," she added.

Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said the strategic cooperation does not include having nuclear weapons on Danish territory. REUTERS