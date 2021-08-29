Denmark to be free of all restrictions by Sept 10

COPENHAGEN • Denmark will lift all of its Covid-19 restrictions by Sept 10, its health officials said on Friday, adding that the virus no longer posed "a threat to society" due to the country's broad vaccination coverage.

More than 70 per cent of Danes are fully vaccinated.

"The epidemic is under control, we have record vaccination levels. That is why, on Sept 10, we can lift the special rules we had to introduce in the fight against Covid-19," Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a statement.

However, he stressed that "the epidemic is not over" and said the government "will not hesitate to act quickly if the pandemic once again threatens the essential functioning of society".

Denmark was one of the first countries to introduce a partial lockdown in March last year, shutting down schools and non-essential businesses and services.

It has relaxed and reinforced its measures throughout the pandemic, and in April, introduced a "corona passport" granting holders access to businesses such as restaurants, cinemas, gyms and hair salons.

That requirement, already lifted in some venues such as museums on Aug 1, will end in more places on Sept 1, though it will still be required to enter nightclubs and other large events until Sept 10.

Masks have not been mandatory on public transport since Aug 14.

As the Delta strain of the coronavirus takes a global hold, countries must decide whether they will take a zero-Covid approach to cases, or prepare to live with an endemic Covid-19.

In the European Union, the battle against Covid-19 has shifted into a long-term, low-intensity mode as the bloc seeks to learn to live with the virus.

France, which is facing its fourth coronavirus wave as the Delta variant spreads, began requiring people earlier this month to show proof of vaccination to enter cafes, restaurants, trains and big shopping malls.

In Italy, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government began easing restrictions on business and movement in April, in response to a decline in infection rates and progress in vaccinations.

Almost all the curbs in the country have now been removed, even though infections have picked up over recent weeks.

From today, Germany will remove Spain from its list of high-risk areas for Covid-19, meaning that incoming travellers who are not fully vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine, the Foreign Ministry said.

Spain has been a high-risk area since the end of July.

In neighbouring Portugal, Lisbon is also being downgraded and no longer classified as a high-risk area.

In the United Kingdom, most restrictions have been lifted, with almost all Covid-19 restrictions in England lifted on July 19, although many office workers continue to work from home and overseas travel is restricted.

While Britain reported the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in just over a month during the past week, tens of thousands of its residents plan to attend packed music festivals over the coming holiday weekend.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS