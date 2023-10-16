Denmark moves navy frigate to Mediterranean due Israel-Hamas conflict

Danish Defence Minister Morten Bodskov addresses the crew onboard Danish frigate Niels Juel in Copenhagen, Denmark March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Stine Jacobsen/File Photo
COPENHAGEN - Denmark has decided to send a navy frigate to join NATO's naval force in the eastern Mediterranean to prepare for possible evacuations in case the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalates, the Danish ministry of defence said on Monday.

"The security situation in the Middle East is currently unpredictable. Therefore, the government has decided to move the frigate Niels Juel to the eastern Mediterranean," Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in a statement.

"If the situation in the Middle East develops and further evacuation efforts are needed, we are now closer and can react faster," he said.

The frigate will not sail east of Cyprus, which has a maritime border with Israel, while deployed in NATO's naval force, the ministry said.

The frigate Niels Juel is usually deployed as part of NATO's 'Standing Maritime Group One' in the North Atlantic. REUTERS

