Denmark launches $672 million military aid package for Ukraine

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A serviceman of the 15th 'Kara-Dag' Brigade of the Operational Assignment of the National Guard of Ukraine walks near destroyed apartment buildings during his combat mission, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the frontline town of Dobropillia, in Donetsk region, Ukraine June 28, 2026. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

STOCKHOLM, June 30 - Denmark announced on Tuesday a new military donation package to Ukraine worth around 4.4 billion crowns ($671.8 million).

"Around 1.3 billion crowns is allocated to 'the Danish model', which makes it possible to finance the Ukrainian state's procurement costs through its own defence industry," the government said in a statement.

"In addition, more funds have been allocated for long-range artillery ammunition."

It is Denmark's 30th military support package to Ukraine. REUTERS