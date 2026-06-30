Denmark launches $672 million military aid package for Ukraine
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STOCKHOLM, June 30 - Denmark announced on Tuesday a new military donation package to Ukraine worth around 4.4 billion crowns ($671.8 million).
"Around 1.3 billion crowns is allocated to 'the Danish model', which makes it possible to finance the Ukrainian state's procurement costs through its own defence industry," the government said in a statement.
"In addition, more funds have been allocated for long-range artillery ammunition."
It is Denmark's 30th military support package to Ukraine. REUTERS