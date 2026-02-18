Straitstimes.com header logo

Denmark king visits Greenland

King Frederik X of Denmark is due to start a three-day visit to Greenland on Feb 18.

PHOTO: AFP

NUUK - Denmark’s King Frederik X is due to start a three-day visit to Greenland on Feb 18, the royal house said, in a show of support to the autonomous Danish territory coveted by US President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump’s threats to seize the vast mineral-rich Arctic island by force if necessary have ratcheted up tensions between Washington and EU and NATO member Denmark.

The visit was announced in late January, when the 57-year-old Danish monarch expressed his solidarity with the island, which is home to 57,000 people.

King Frederik is due to be in the capital Nuuk on Feb 18, in Maniitsoq, some 150km north of Nuuk, on Feb 19, and in Kangerlussuaq, farther north, on Feb 20, to visit the Danish troops’ Arctic training centre.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Feb 14

she believed US President Donald Trump still desires to own Greenland

despite dialling back his recent threats to seize it by force.

Mr Trump insists mineral-rich Greenland is vital for US and NATO security against Russia and China as a melting Arctic opens up and the superpowers jostle for strategic advantage.

A US-Denmark-Greenland working group has been established to discuss Washington’s security concerns in the Arctic, but details have not been made public. AFP

