Denmark irritated by wife of Trump aide posting pic of US-flagged Greenland

COPENHAGEN - Denmark on Jan 4 made its displeasure known after the wife of US President Donald Trump’s most influential aide posted a social media picture of Greenland painted in the colours of the US flag.

Ms Katie Miller – wife of Mr Trump’s deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller – put the contentiously altered image of the Danish autonomous territory on her X feed late on Jan 3 , after the US military operation against Venezuela.

Her post had a single word above it: “SOON”.

Denmark’s ambassador to the US, Mr Jesper Moeller Soerensen, reacted on Jan 4 with his own post saying “we expect full respect for the territorial integrity” of Denmark, above a link to Ms Miller’s image.

Mr Trump has repeatedly made clear that he wants Greenland to become an annexed part of the United States.

Moves edging towards that goal by his government – including his appointment of an envoy to the Danish territory – have drawn the ire of both Copenhagen and the European Union.

Mr Miller is widely seen as the architect of much of Mr Trump’s policies, guiding the president on his hardline immigration policies and domestic agenda.

America’s European allies were rattled by Mr Trump sending in his military on Jan 3 to attack Caracas and grab Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro , who is now being held by US authorities in New York.

Mr Trump has said the United States will now “run” Venezuela indefinitely and tap its huge oil reserves.

In Greenland’s case, Mr Trump has claimed that making the Danish territory part of the United States would serve US national security interests, given its strategic location on the Arctic. Greenland is also rich in key critical minerals used in high-tech sectors.

Denmark’s ambassador gave a pointed “friendly reminder” in response to Ms Miller’s post that his country – a NATO member – has “significantly boosted its Arctic security efforts” and worked together with the US on that.

“We are close allies and should continue to work together as such,” Mr Soerensen wrote.

Ms Miller was deputy press secretary under Mr Trump at the Department of Homeland Security during his first term.

She later worked as communications director for then vice-president Mike Pence and also acted as his press secretary. AFP