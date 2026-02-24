Denmark in talks with Ukrainian drone maker Skyfall on hosting production

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

STOCKHOLM, Feb 24 - Ukrainian drone maker Skyfall is in talks with Denmark about becoming the second defence firm from the war-torn country to establish production on Danish soil, the Nordic country's defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Skyfall develops unmanned aerial systems (UAS) including attack drones and drone interceptors, the firm said on its website.

"Skyfall is a company with an impressive product portfolio that can provide strategically important production and supply on Danish soil - both for Ukraine and Denmark," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Copenhagen last year announced that Ukraine's Fire Point will begin production of fuel for long-range missiles in Denmark, marking the first expansion abroad by a Ukrainian defence company.

Russia's foreign ministry in December said the production of fuel for Ukrainian missiles in Denmark posed a risk of escalation.

Ukraine in December signed an agreement with the Netherlands for joint drone production. REUTERS