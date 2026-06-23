Denmark hires Greenland airline for Arctic surveillance

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Danish Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus (right) and Greenland's Foreign Minister Mute B Egede posing in front of an Air Greenland aircraft on June 22 at Nuuk Airport.

COPENHAGEN - Denmark’s defence ministry said on June 22 a Greenlandic airline had been selected to help the military with transport and surveillance in the strategic Arctic region.

Tensions have mounted around Greenland after President Donald Trump in 2026 ramped up threats to annex the Danish autonomous territory to ensure US security.

The ministry said Denmark’s Parliament had agreed to phase out the use of Challenger passenger jets and enter an agreement with Air Greenland for transport and surveillance in the Arctic.

“Two transport and surveillance aircraft will provide a high level of availability and mean strengthened task performance,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said the aircraft would be equipped with additional fuel tanks and sensors “to be used among other things for rescue missions”.

“They are in the best position to carry out the task, as Air Greenland is familiar with both the area and the unique climate found in Greenland,” Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus was quoted saying.

On a visit to Greenland, Bruus also told reporters that Denmark had invested “massively and rearmed massively” in the Arctic, according to newspaper Sermitsiaq.

Trump in January backed down from several weeks of threats, announcing that he had reached a “framework” agreement on Greenland with NATO’s secretary general, without giving details.

Trump’s special envoy to Greenland, Jeff Landry, on June 21 wished Greenlanders a happy national day, while noting the United States was also nearing its 250th Independence Day on July 4.

“Perhaps America’s 251st birthday can be celebrated with the addition of it’s 51st state!,” Landry said in a post on Facebook. AFP