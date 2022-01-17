Denmark eases coronavirus restrictions, as cases hit new record

Denmark registered 28,780 new cases in the space of 24 hours. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
Published
5 min ago

COPENHAGEN (REUTERS) - Denmark registered a record number of coronavirus infections on Monday (Jan 17), as cinemas, museums and other cultural institutions reopened after a month-long Covid-19 lockdown.

The Nordic country registered 28,780 new cases in the space of 24 hours and the number of coronavirus-related hospitalisations rose to 802, the highest in a year.

Still, health authorities said earlier this month that the now-predominant Omicron variant was milder than initially thought and that around 29 per cent of those in hospital were there due to reasons other than Covid-19.

Since a peak of 82 on Jan 6, the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care has fallen steadily to 52 on Monday.

As a consequence, lawmakers last week agreed to ease restrictions, including reopening theatres, cinemas, museums, entertainment parks and botanic gardens, and allow limited spectators at indoor and outdoor sports events.

Denmark has high support for Covid-19 vaccination, with four out of five having received two jabs and just over half of the population with three jabs.

More On This Topic
Denmark brings Covid-19 curbs back after just two months
'Concerning' jump in Omicron Covid-19 cases in Denmark
Related Stories
S'pore man infected with 2 Covid-19 variants in 8 months
Cypriot scientist says findings showing Deltacron Covid-19 variant isn't error
S. African study of Omicron points to end of acute pandemic phase
China rushes to develop an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine as doubts grow over local jabs
The mutating virus and its message to mankind
Studies suggest why Omicron is less severe: It spares the lungs
Omicron risk remains 'very high'; variant has growth advantage over Delta: WHO
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
What are the unique symptoms of Omicron?
Coronavirus can persist for months after traversing entire body

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.