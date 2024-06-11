Denmark detains Russian citizen suspected of aiding foreign intelligence

Updated
Jun 11, 2024, 07:55 PM
Published
Jun 11, 2024, 07:55 PM

COPENHAGEN - Danish investigators have detained a Russian citizen suspected of having aided the operations of a foreign intelligence service, the Nordic country's security police said on Tuesday.

The individual, who lived in Denmark, was being questioned on suspicion of breaching part of the penal code relating to influence operations, the Danish national security and intelligence service said in a statement.

The case was not related to the just-concluded elections to the European Parliament, it said.

The detainee, whose identity was not disclosed, was expected to be released after questioning. REUTERS

