Denmark defence minister warns of Russian military capacity ramp-up

COPENHAGEN – Denmark’s defence minister signalled increased urgency regarding risks posed by Russia after new data suggested Moscow’s capacity to produce military equipment has increased “tremendously,” according to an interview with Jyllands-Posten.

Mr Troels Lund Poulsen cited an assessment based on new intelligence about the security threat, the newspaper said.

Russia may be able to attack a member of the Nato defence bloc within three to five years, he was quoted as saying by the newspaper, in line with earlier estimates by western intelligence agencies.

The Danish defence minister, who emphasised that there is no direct military threat to Denmark, made the comments after a meeting with European colleagues and a visit to Poland last week, where he said counterparts had conveyed similar worries.

The members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation are increasingly concerned about Russia’s ability to rapidly ramp up weapons production as its economy has shifted to a war footing.

Russia is expected to produce 3.5 million units of artillery ammunition in 2024, according to Estonian estimates.

By contrast, Europe is expected to be able to produce around 1.4 million shells by the end of 2024.

Other Nordic officials have in past weeks made statements highlighting the changed threat assessments.

Sweden’s civil defence minister, Mr Carl-Oskar Bohlin, said in January “there could be a war in Sweden” – a comment that caused widespread public furore in the largest Nordic country that is on the verge of becoming the alliance’s 32nd member.