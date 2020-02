COPENHAGEN (BLOOMBERG) - Denmark has confirmed its first case of a person infected with the coronavirus, newswire Ritzau reported on Thursday (Feb 27), citing the Danish Health Authority.

The person is an employee working for Danish broadcaster TV2, the television channel said on its website. He had returned from a vacation in northern Italy on Monday and started showing symptoms on Wednesday. He has now been quarantined in his home in eastern Denmark, TV2 said.