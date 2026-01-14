Denmark boosting military presence in Greenland ‘from today’ ahead of US talks

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt and Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen at Denmark's embassy in Washington on Jan 14.

Copenhagen - Denmark will beef up its military presence in Greenland “from today”, the defence ministry said on Jan 14, just before high-stakes talks were to start in Washington over US President Donald Trump’s threats to take over the Arctic island .

“The Danish armed forces are, from today, deploying capabilities and units related to... exercise activities. In the period ahead, this will result in an increased military presence in and around Greenland, comprising aircraft, vessels and soldiers, including from NATO allies,” the Danish defence ministry said in a statement.

Since returning to office nearly a year ago, Mr Trump has repeatedly said the United States needs to take control of the vast, strategic and sparsely populated Arctic island for reasons of “national security”.

He has accused Denmark of neglecting security in and around Greenland, and said on Jan 14 the Danish autonomous territory was “vital” for his planned Golden Dome air and missile defence system .

He urged NATO to support Washington’s aims.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned that a US attack on a NATO ally would end the alliance .

“Security in the Arctic is of crucial importance to the Kingdom of Denmark and our Arctic allies, and it is therefore important that we, in close cooperation with allies, further strengthen our ability to operate in the region,” Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in the Jan 14 statement.

The exercise activities in 2026 could include guarding critical infrastructure, providing assistance to local authorities in Greenland, including the police, receiving allied troops, deploying fighter aircraft in and around Greenland, and conducting naval operations, the ministry said.

Denmark in 2025 hosted exercises in Greenland in which NATO allies Germany, France, Norway and Sweden took part, it said.